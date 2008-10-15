Boing Boing Gadgets Sells Out to the Infomercia Super Conglomerate

Gadget blogs are a far reach from being oppressive totalitarian states. But the propaganda they all push, if not carefully filtered by editors, on behalf of the CE industry, can be disgusting. BBG's ran a fantastic three day run of fictional blog posts, written as the mouthpiece of the ministry of comms of a "massive super-conglomerate", which I highly recommend.

In Infomercia, propaganda-driven consumerism is the method by which the masses are mollified, kept swollen and subdued by the government's encouragement of the blind pursuit of incrementally improved technology and the accumulation of crapgadgets.

Rough rule of thumb: Ninety-nine percent of the devices you read about on Gadget blogs should not be consumed! [Infomercia]