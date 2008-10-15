Boing Boing Gadgets Sells Out to the Infomercia Super Conglomerate

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Gadget blogs are a far reach from being oppressive totalitarian states. But the propaganda they all push, if not carefully filtered by editors, on behalf of the CE industry, can be disgusting. BBG's ran a fantastic three day run of fictional blog posts, written as the mouthpiece of the ministry of comms of a "massive super-conglomerate", which I highly recommend.

In Infomercia, propaganda-driven consumerism is the method by which the masses are mollified, kept swollen and subdued by the government's encouragement of the blind pursuit of incrementally improved technology and the accumulation of crapgadgets.

Rough rule of thumb: Ninety-nine percent of the devices you read about on Gadget blogs should not be consumed! [Infomercia]

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

