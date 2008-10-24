How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

BlueMaemo Turns Your Nokia Tablet Into a Wireless Mouse, Keyboard

Usually, the only reason we use the keyboards on internet tablets is because we can't get to a more comfortable input device. Still, if you want to turn that on your head, here's a beta application for Nokia Internet Tablets (the N800 and N810 specifically) that let you use them as a keypad and mouse for your main computer. BlueMaemo uses Bluetooth and works with Windows XP, Vista and Linux BlueZ. I guess it could be fun for freaking out anyone who's using your desktop at the time. Can anyone say awesome Halloween prank? [JK on the Run]

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

