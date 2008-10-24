BlueMaemo Turns Your Nokia Tablet Into a Wireless Mouse, Keyboard

Usually, the only reason we use the keyboards on internet tablets is because we can't get to a more comfortable input device. Still, if you want to turn that on your head, here's a beta application for Nokia Internet Tablets (the N800 and N810 specifically) that let you use them as a keypad and mouse for your main computer. BlueMaemo uses Bluetooth and works with Windows XP, Vista and Linux BlueZ. I guess it could be fun for freaking out anyone who's using your desktop at the time. Can anyone say awesome Halloween prank? [JK on the Run]