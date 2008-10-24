Blade Exhaust Filters: An Eco-Friendly Gadget That Actually Makes Your Car Look Cooler

Generally speaking, the idea of eco-friendliness doesn't conjure up images of badass looking vehicles. However, one look at these Blade exhaust filters might change all that. According to the manufacturer's lab testing, Blade can reduce vehicle air pollution up to 57 percent and CO2 emissions up to 34 percent while increasing fuel economy up to 500ml per km. It seems a little far-fetched (and it probably is), but Blade does have support from both the California Air Resources Board and the EPA. If those claims are anywhere near true, the $US200 up front cost of the system plus the $US20 a year for filters should pay for itself rather quickly. [Blade via Treehugger via Wired Gadget Lab]