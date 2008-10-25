Announced a couple days ago at the BlackBerry Developers Conference, BlackBerry Web Signals drops customisable push content on your phone from most news sources under the sun: New York Times, Fox News, Reuters, Accuweather and more. Once you're set up, Web Signals will push news straight to your BlackBerry—since you know, news the economy is actually in great shape could arrive at any minute. [BlackBerry via BGR]
BlackBerry Web Signals: NYT, Fox News and Other Objective News Pushed to Your Phone
