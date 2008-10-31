Blackberry Storm Pricing Leaks On Vodafone UK

Earlier we learned that it was Verizon's requests that've partly crippled the Blackberry Storm, but we at least hope Verizon follows the lead of Vodafone UK and prices the thing reasonably. The Vodafone pricing scheme's just out, and it's seemingly good news: under a 12-month contract the phone costs the equivalent of $US485 at its cheapest, but if you go for an 18-month contract it's free. Does that bode well for the un-contracted handset pricing over here? We'll have to wait and see. [PocketLint]