So says Time.com, in their roundup of BlackBerry Storm blogosphere rumours posted today:

RIM declined TIME's request for comment on the leaked information about the Storm. But with a formal announcement expected by Wednesday, the Web buzz that began this spring about the hot new BlackBerry has turned into a roar.

So if you were about to buy a new BlackBerry today, I'd suggest maybe giving it another 24 hours. We'll keep an eye out for you. [Time.com]