BlackBerry Storm Launch On Vodafone In Australia

There's not a whole lot of info on this just yet, but turns out that Vodafone's deal with RIM to distribute the Storm in Europe actually extends out to Australia as well.

From an email with the Storm's global press release:

"Please note that pricing and availability details are not being announced at this time and will be announced closer to launch, later this year."

So even though we don't know exactly when or how much we'll be getting the Storm in Australia, at least we know it will be on Vodafone by the end of this year.

