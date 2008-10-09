How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

BlackBerry Storm Launch On Vodafone In Australia

There's not a whole lot of info on this just yet, but turns out that Vodafone's deal with RIM to distribute the Storm in Europe actually extends out to Australia as well.

From an email with the Storm's global press release:

"Please note that pricing and availability details are not being announced at this time and will be announced closer to launch, later this year."

So even though we don't know exactly when or how much we'll be getting the Storm in Australia, at least we know it will be on Vodafone by the end of this year.

[Blackberry Storm on Giz]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles