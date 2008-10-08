BlackBerry Storm Emulator Available For Download

Considering the heaps of information available about BlackBerry's new touchscreen phone, including our full hands-on report, there will be little surprise left for consumers when the devices actually ship. Using BlackBerry's new Storm emulation software, released along with a suite of new development tools for the BlackBerry OS, you can take your dinner-spoiling habits one step further and actually use the device right now, albeit on your computer screen. As with the online G1 emulator some capabilities are disabled, but the software should give you a pretty close approximation of using the Storm will actually be like. UPDATE: It works, though it's Windows-only. [BlackBerry via Slashphone]