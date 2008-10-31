BlackBerry Storm Doesn't Need Wi-Fi or Tri-Band HSDPA Because Verizon Says So, Ok?

Though the omission of two all-but-standard smartphone features from BlackBerry's Storm is disappointing, it isn't totally inexplicable. BGR has confirmed through a "really top-level" Verizon source that the crippling was — surprise! — carried out at the behest of the wireless company. Few wireless providers are innocent of phone neutering, but this blatant promotion of their data service and the added network anchor that the lack of tri-band HSDPA adds protect interests that, well, don't really need much protecting. Even with Wi-Fi, who the hell is going to buy a Storm without a data plan? Stop baiting us, Verizon. We like you. [BGR]