How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

BlackBerry Storefront Answers Apple App Store and Android Marketplace

Good news for BlackBerry users and developers! Research In Motion has just announced an applications store! Bad news for BlackBerry users and developers! It's not going to be available until March 2009. This sure won't help the fact that the iPhone is outselling the Blackberry and Android is quickly becoming Apple's major rival in the public's eye instead of the new #2 seller. No matter how nice the BlackBerry Storm is, the delay is not good.

• The store payment method will be PayPal. Good.
• Companies will be able to control what applications are downloaded by users. Good for companies, bad for users.
• Storefront will allow any price.
• Developers will retain 80% of the revenue.
• Carriers will be able to distribute software themselves.

[Intomobile]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
hybrids jalopnik porsche porsche-911 porsche-911-hybrid

A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare

Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles