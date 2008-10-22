BlackBerry Storefront Answers Apple App Store and Android Marketplace

Good news for BlackBerry users and developers! Research In Motion has just announced an applications store! Bad news for BlackBerry users and developers! It's not going to be available until March 2009. This sure won't help the fact that the iPhone is outselling the Blackberry and Android is quickly becoming Apple's major rival in the public's eye instead of the new #2 seller. No matter how nice the BlackBerry Storm is, the delay is not good.

• The store payment method will be PayPal. Good.

• Companies will be able to control what applications are downloaded by users. Good for companies, bad for users.

• Storefront will allow any price.

• Developers will retain 80% of the revenue.

• Carriers will be able to distribute software themselves.

[Intomobile]