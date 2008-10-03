BlackBerry Pearl Flip Out This Month for $US150, Still Hideous

The latest on RIM's blocky clamshell monstrosity, the BlackBerry Pearl Flip, is that it'll be out by the end of this month at the latest, and maybe as early as Oct. 15. Apparently, RIM will not be making a steroid-supercharged play for the masses as previously rumoured. No, on T-Mobile, it'll be $US150 with a two-year contract, or $US200 with a one-year contract, not the perhaps delusionally low $US49 originally floated. Which is unfortunate, 'cause not only is $US99—$US129 tops—a sweet spot, I just don't see anyone paying that much for a phone this awkward, even if it is a full-fledged BlackBerry. [CrackBerry]