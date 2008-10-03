How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

BlackBerry Pearl Flip Out This Month for $US150, Still Hideous

The latest on RIM's blocky clamshell monstrosity, the BlackBerry Pearl Flip, is that it'll be out by the end of this month at the latest, and maybe as early as Oct. 15. Apparently, RIM will not be making a steroid-supercharged play for the masses as previously rumoured. No, on T-Mobile, it'll be $US150 with a two-year contract, or $US200 with a one-year contract, not the perhaps delusionally low $US49 originally floated. Which is unfortunate, 'cause not only is $US99—$US129 tops—a sweet spot, I just don't see anyone paying that much for a phone this awkward, even if it is a full-fledged BlackBerry. [CrackBerry]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles