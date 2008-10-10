BlackBerry Curve 8900 Out Next Month on T-Mobile Germany (Everywhere Else Shortly?)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Next month will apparently be a busy one for RIM. Besides launching its first ever touchscreen phone, the Storm, they'll be pushing out their all-new Curve 8900 on T-Mobile Germany, says the carrier's site. Formerly known by the codename Javelin, it brings the Bold's design and updated, slicker OS down to a smaller form factor. Unfortunately, it doesn't carry over 3G, but it will definitely be cheaper. Expect it everywhere else shortly thereafter, since it's unlikely to be plagued by the same certification issues that the Bold has been wrestling with. [T-Mobile.De via BGR]

