BlackBerry Curve 8900 (Javelin) Video Hands On and Comparison



Following up their review of the pre-release BlackBerry Curve 8900 (aka Javelin), the CrackBerry guys decided to shoot a video of it, including both a feature walkthrough and a comparison with the older Curve and the new Bold. It's helpful, since the Javelin really is a combination of the two. Anyway, have a look—thankfully the CB dudes made the video embeddable, so your clickin' finger can rest awhile. [CrackBerry]