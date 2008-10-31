RIM excels at many things, but keeping secrets ain't one of 'em, so we'd eyeballed the BlackBerry Curve 8900 (nee Javelin) quite a bit before this AT&T-branded one dropped in our laps. It's a Bolder version of the current Curve that improves it in basically every way: Lighter, tighter, but more powerful—and it feels like a phone that was produced in 2008, not when you were still keeping your 2006 resolutions.
BlackBerry Curve 8900 First Impressions (Kills the Original)
