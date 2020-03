Say it ain't so, Joe AT&T. According to RIM CEO Mike Lazaridis, the communications giant has delayed the release of the Bold on their network due to testing, possibly to safely avoid epic, bug-related fails. AT&T did go on record, only saying the phone is still scheduled to drop this year. But the longer you keep the BB faithful from the Bold, the more time they have to consider that other phone on AT&T. [AP via Phonescoop]