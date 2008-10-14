Whatever hellish limbo the BlackBerry Bold is trapped in keeping it off of AT&T, it's poking out its head just a little bit. If you've got an unlocked Bold running on AT&T, you might notice a few new icons and service books for YellowPages.com Mobile and AT&T Navigator just got pushed to it. So it is actually moving forward in some way, even if it's definitely stretching into the full range of the "year's end" promise from AT&T and RIM. [BGR]
BlackBerry Bold Squirms Closer to AT&T Release
