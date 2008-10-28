BlackBerry Bold Selling for $US660 at Best Buy, Costs $US169 to Build

Two hilariously complementary news items have hit at about the same time regarding the BlackBerry Bold: first, iSuppli's $US169 price estimate for the cost to build the handset, and second, Best Buy's announcement that they are selling the unlocked version for $US660. iSuppli's cost analysis reveals a handset that costs the same amount to build as the iPhone 3G, but that, even under contract, will sell for significantly more. Of course, this is all unfortunately pretty typical. [Best Buy and Digitimes]