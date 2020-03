Official shots of RIM's BlackBerry 8320 Curve—set for initial launch at AT&T—have leaked out at Boy Genius Report, which could mean the actual phone may be making an appearance soon. If you recall, it was announced that the BlackBerry 8320 would be available at AT&T on September 23, but an entire month has passed, and here I sit, with a new AT&T contract, and without a new BlackBerry 8320 in my hand. Bummer. Check out the second pic below, or head over to BGR for more shots. [BGR]