Biopod Is the Automated Tripod for...Cement Study

Say what you will about what we're reading into this device, but the Biopod automated tripod (concept) crawls around about 7.5cm off of the ground and can't stick to walls. Now unless you're really, really into ant and shoe photography, this little guy will be used to grab shots of one thing and one thing only. It's not my masculinity, but designs like this that keep me so sub-waist sweaty through the day, afraid to wear a skirt despite their superior breathability. Thanks designer Morteza Faghihi. Thanks a lot. [coroflot via Yanko Design]