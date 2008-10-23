BioBot Makes Bio Diesel at Home!

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

You would think that making your own Bio Diesel at home would be a tough, multi-stepped procedure that has a few dangerous spots to misstep. Well before the BioBot, a system that makes Bio Diesel from old cooking oil, you would have been right. Unfortunately, after the BioBot, you would have been right, too. Here is their simple, 8+ step process to make gas at home. And don't worry, that chemistry beaker is just for show!

Needless to say, we're being more than a little hard on the BioBot. In reality, it's a geek-worthy device that can produce almost 20 gallons of gas per cycle. But unless you work at a french fry factory and have a BS in biochemistry, it's probably worth leaving this method to the pros.

If you're still interested, the BioBot runs $US5000 and is said to pay for itself in two years. [BioBot via New Launches]

