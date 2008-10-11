Bill Gates Reimagined As Penis for Condom Ad

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We're not sure that Bill Gates signed off on this unofficial endorsement for 'Belgium for Love' brand condoms, but that didn't stop the company from placing his more characaturish features on a condom-wrapped penis with the caption, "I finally discovered an efficient antivirus!!" In case dominating the worldwide computer market, being one of the richest men alive and breaking entirely new ground on what it means to be a philanthropist wasn't enough, Bill can finally say he's made it. To see the full NSFW photo, hit the link. [Coilhouse via CopyRanter]

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

