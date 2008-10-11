Bill Gates Reimagined As Penis for Condom Ad

We're not sure that Bill Gates signed off on this unofficial endorsement for 'Belgium for Love' brand condoms, but that didn't stop the company from placing his more characaturish features on a condom-wrapped penis with the caption, "I finally discovered an efficient antivirus!!" In case dominating the worldwide computer market, being one of the richest men alive and breaking entirely new ground on what it means to be a philanthropist wasn't enough, Bill can finally say he's made it. To see the full NSFW photo, hit the link. [Coilhouse via CopyRanter]