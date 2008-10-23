Bill Gates Creates Mysterious Company, Everyone Looks Around Nervously

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

World, get ready because Bill Gates is returning. His new company is called bgC3. Bill Gates Concept 3? Bill Gates Cartman 3? Big Goose Charbroiled 3? Bad Gastrointestinal Catastrophe 3? We have no idea. The truth is that very little is known about it, except its trademark categories, and the fact that they have a web site showing a very pretty logo.

Bill Gates' new venture has a federal trademark as a think-tank, covering:

• Scientific and technological services.
• Industrial analysis and research.
• Design and development of computer hardware and software.

The company is not being created in his garage, though: He has opened a small office near his home, apparently full of high tech toys including a Microsoft Surface used as a guest book. [TechFlash via Read Write Web via Valleywag]

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

