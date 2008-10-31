Bill Gates Blows $US2.5 Million Decking Out His Personal 'Cubicle'

Nobody knows exactly what Bill Gates is doing with his new company, bgC3, but rumours are floating around that the Big PC Man himself is shelling out big dinero for his new digs. For his private office, he is supposedly spending over $US2.5 million on high-end furniture. That's not even including the $US75,000 coffee bar. I thought excessive spending was going out of style, but hey, if you have $US2.5 million lying around to spend on your personal office, I know a few struggling bloggers out there, cough, who wouldn't mind a nicer couch... [TMZ]