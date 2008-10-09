How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Big Brother House Is More Like Peeping Tom House

The idea behind the Big Brother House, designed by Julien De Smedt Architects for the Ordos 100 Project in Inner Mongolia in China, is that it's "a place where one can watch and be watched." Essentially a Jenga-like configuration of window-walled blocks that surround an atrium, from which people can peer into any of the rooms—and or be gawked at themselves. Even the outer walls are windows, allowing passersby to see whatever disgusting things you're up to. Here's a few more shots to help you wrap your head around how it works:


Yeah, I think I'll keep my closet-like but very private apartment, thanks.[JDS via Dezeen via DVICE]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
hybrids jalopnik porsche porsche-911 porsche-911-hybrid

A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare

Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles