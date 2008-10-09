Big Brother House Is More Like Peeping Tom House

The idea behind the Big Brother House, designed by Julien De Smedt Architects for the Ordos 100 Project in Inner Mongolia in China, is that it's "a place where one can watch and be watched." Essentially a Jenga-like configuration of window-walled blocks that surround an atrium, from which people can peer into any of the rooms—and or be gawked at themselves. Even the outer walls are windows, allowing passersby to see whatever disgusting things you're up to. Here's a few more shots to help you wrap your head around how it works:



Yeah, I think I'll keep my closet-like but very private apartment, thanks.[JDS via Dezeen via DVICE]