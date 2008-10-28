Best Buy's new test logo is more subdued—classier even—than the old honkin' yellow tag, which I appreciate, but I think the new font looks weird and uncertain, like it can't quite decide what it wants to be when it grows up. I wonder if it will psychologically condition people to spend more since it's so much less tacky than the old logo. [Under Consideration via Consumerist]
Best Buy's New Logo Goes for That Classy Look
