Best Buy is remodeling some of its newer stores to make them "girlier," using input from female customers to redesign locations with flourishes like skylights and earth tones, hoping it'll bring in more of the ladies—presumably to buy more easy-to-use, pink gadgets. I'm all for nicer stores that are less like industrial warehouses packed with loads of crap and indifferent employees, but uh, do women actually buy into this sexist crap? [Blogging Stocks via Electronic House, Image via bdjsb]
Best Buy Thinks Girlier Stores Will Make Womenfolk Buy More Gadgets
