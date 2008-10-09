Best Buy Starts Listening to Consumers With HP and Toshiba 'Blue Label' Laptops

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Today Best Buy launched "Blue Label"—a new line of electronic products developed directly from customer feedback. Shockingly, Best Buy discovered that consumers wanted laptops with "longer battery life, a thin and lightweight design, an illuminated keyboard, more optimal screen size and superior warranty support"—so they enlisted the help of HP and Toshiba to create an exclusive product that conformed to these specifications. HP delivered the Pavilion dv3510nr Notebook PC with a thickness of 3.6cm, backlit keyboard, 4 hours of battery life and a 13.3" LED-backlit WXGA display. Toshiba's Satellite E105-S1402 is also part of the lineup, which is interesting because there was no mention of Blue Label when it was first released. Both are priced at $US1199.

Best Buy plans on expanding Blue Label to other product lines in the future, and they appear to be committed to using feedback to help customise these products to fit customer needs. That having been said, you can visit their community forums to get involved and share ideas for future products. In the meantime, both the HP and Toshiba laptops are now available for order in Best Buy stores and online. [Blue Label and BusinessWire]

