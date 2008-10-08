How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Best Buy Presentation Leaks Mobile Phone Ship Dates

Oops, someone at Best Buy leaked a presentation that's revealed the ship dates for several upcoming handsets. For instance, the titanium version of the Verizon Blitz, now has a ship date of October 26th (it's only marked as Coming Soon on the Best Buy site. Other mobile phones dropping on the 26th include Sprint's HTC Touch Pro and black Samsung M540 Rant, AT&T's BlackBerry Bold 9000 and T-Mobile' BlackBerry Pearl Flip. Oh yes, the BlackBerry Storm's on there as well, with a ship date of November 16th. [BGR via Electronista]

