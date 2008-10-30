Best Buy is Looking For Black Friday VIPs To Start The Insanity In Style

Black Friday's going to be longer and crazier this year, thanks to The Troubles. We got the memo. But Best Buy is jumping in with both feet—with their Black Friday VIP program, they're looking for a few good crazies to arrive in a limo sipping mimosas at 25 major metro Best Buys around the country, bright and early at 4:30 AM for the rare privilege of buying up some "doorbusters" (limit four) before the ravaging hordes with faces smashed against glass outside. Do you have what it takes?
To enter, Best Buy wants to see a video from you sharing "how Black Friday shopping is an important holiday tradition for them and their family, and what kinds of rituals they have to make the morning after Thanksgiving an enjoyable kick off to the holiday season." So be sure to demonstrate your abilities to trample and claw at your fellow man without worry, and especially your proclivities at fashioning crowd-control weapons from items rummaged from JC Penny's dumpster (where you must also forage for breakfast).
Winners will also, in addition to 4:30 AM buying privileges, receive on-site prizes and "pampering" for up to three guests and a Flip Video ultra to preserve the memories.
Sign of the Apocalypse, perhaps, but maybe a touch of genius: this is the ONLY way I would ever, ever consider getting with in 2 square kms of a Black Friday cattle call. Here is the list of participating Best Buys:
Atlanta
Store #896 - Edgewood
1210 Caroline St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Baltimore
Store #282 — Security
1701 Belmont Ave
Baltimore, MD 21244
Boston
Store #436 - Dedham
700 Providence Hwy
Dedham, MA 02026-680
Chicago
Store #815 - Clark St.
2650 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614-1523
Cleveland
Store #1161 — Steelyard Commons
3506 Steelyard Dr
Cleveland, OH 44109-2388
Dallas
Store #58 — Walnut Hill
9378 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75231
Denver
Store #1134 — I-70 & Tower Rd
3511 N Salida St
Aurora, CO 80011
Detroit
Store #1406 — Allen Park
3349 Fairlane Dr
Allen Park, MI 48101-2874
Houston
Store #291 - Galleria
5133 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77056
Los Angeles
Store #183 - Atwater Village
2909 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Miami
Store #1502 - Doral
10760 Nw 17th St
Miami, FL 33172-2012
Minneapolis
Store #1000 — Mall of America
340 W Market
Bloomington, MN 55425
New York
Store #1028 - Midtown Manhattan
529 5th Ave
New York, NY 10017-4608
Orlando
Store #157 - East Colonial
4601 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32803
Philadelphia
Store #579 - Deptford
1851 Deptford Centre Rd
Deptford, NJ 08096
Phoenix
Store #260 - Mesa/Fiesta
1337 S Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Pittsburgh
Store #882 - Waterfront
680 Waterfront Dr E
Munhall, PA 15120-5000
Portland
Store # #1454 - Washington Sq.
8905 Sw Cascade Ave
Beaverton, OR 97008-7496
Sacramento
Store #364 - Citrus Heights
6110 Birdcage Centre Lane
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
San Diego
Store #352 - Mira Mesa
9540 Mira Mesa Blvd
San Diego, CA 92126
San Francisco
Store # 187 - San Francisco
1717 Harrison St
San Francisco, CA 94103
Seattle
Store #498 - Bellevue
457 120th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
St. Louis
Store #42 — Watson Rd
9450 Watson Rd
Crestwood, MO 63126
Tampa
Store #561 - South Tampa
1725 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
Washington, D.C.
Store # 1092 - Columbia Heights
3100 14th Street, NW
Washington, DC 20010-2310
[Best Buy - Black Friday VIP, photo: besighyawn on Flickr]