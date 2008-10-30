Best Buy is Looking For Black Friday VIPs To Start The Insanity In Style

Black Friday's going to be longer and crazier this year, thanks to The Troubles. We got the memo. But Best Buy is jumping in with both feet—with their Black Friday VIP program, they're looking for a few good crazies to arrive in a limo sipping mimosas at 25 major metro Best Buys around the country, bright and early at 4:30 AM for the rare privilege of buying up some "doorbusters" (limit four) before the ravaging hordes with faces smashed against glass outside. Do you have what it takes?

To enter, Best Buy wants to see a video from you sharing "how Black Friday shopping is an important holiday tradition for them and their family, and what kinds of rituals they have to make the morning after Thanksgiving an enjoyable kick off to the holiday season." So be sure to demonstrate your abilities to trample and claw at your fellow man without worry, and especially your proclivities at fashioning crowd-control weapons from items rummaged from JC Penny's dumpster (where you must also forage for breakfast).

Winners will also, in addition to 4:30 AM buying privileges, receive on-site prizes and "pampering" for up to three guests and a Flip Video ultra to preserve the memories.

Sign of the Apocalypse, perhaps, but maybe a touch of genius: this is the ONLY way I would ever, ever consider getting with in 2 square kms of a Black Friday cattle call. Here is the list of participating Best Buys:

Atlanta

Store #896 - Edgewood

1210 Caroline St NE

Atlanta, GA 30307 Baltimore

Store #282 — Security

1701 Belmont Ave

Baltimore, MD 21244 Boston

Store #436 - Dedham

700 Providence Hwy

Dedham, MA 02026-680 Chicago

Store #815 - Clark St.

2650 N Clark St

Chicago, IL 60614-1523 Cleveland

Store #1161 — Steelyard Commons

3506 Steelyard Dr

Cleveland, OH 44109-2388 Dallas

Store #58 — Walnut Hill

9378 N Central Expy

Dallas, TX 75231 Denver

Store #1134 — I-70 & Tower Rd

3511 N Salida St

Aurora, CO 80011 Detroit

Store #1406 — Allen Park

3349 Fairlane Dr

Allen Park, MI 48101-2874 Houston

Store #291 - Galleria

5133 Richmond Ave

Houston, TX 77056 Los Angeles

Store #183 - Atwater Village

2909 Los Feliz Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90039 Miami

Store #1502 - Doral

10760 Nw 17th St

Miami, FL 33172-2012 Minneapolis

Store #1000 — Mall of America

340 W Market

Bloomington, MN 55425 New York

Store #1028 - Midtown Manhattan

529 5th Ave

New York, NY 10017-4608 Orlando

Store #157 - East Colonial

4601 E Colonial Dr

Orlando, FL 32803 Philadelphia

Store #579 - Deptford

1851 Deptford Centre Rd

Deptford, NJ 08096 Phoenix

Store #260 - Mesa/Fiesta

1337 S Alma School Rd

Mesa, AZ 85210 Pittsburgh

Store #882 - Waterfront

680 Waterfront Dr E

Munhall, PA 15120-5000 Portland

Store # #1454 - Washington Sq.

8905 Sw Cascade Ave

Beaverton, OR 97008-7496 Sacramento

Store #364 - Citrus Heights

6110 Birdcage Centre Lane

Citrus Heights, CA 95610 San Diego

Store #352 - Mira Mesa

9540 Mira Mesa Blvd

San Diego, CA 92126 San Francisco

Store # 187 - San Francisco

1717 Harrison St

San Francisco, CA 94103 Seattle

Store #498 - Bellevue

457 120th Ave NE

Bellevue, WA 98005 St. Louis

Store #42 — Watson Rd

9450 Watson Rd

Crestwood, MO 63126 Tampa

Store #561 - South Tampa

1725 N Dale Mabry Hwy

Tampa, FL 33607 Washington, D.C.

Store # 1092 - Columbia Heights

3100 14th Street, NW

Washington, DC 20010-2310

[Best Buy - Black Friday VIP, photo: besighyawn on Flickr]