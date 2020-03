Announced at CES 2008, the wireless HDMI streaming Belkin Flywire was supposed to be market-ready by CES 2009. But unfortunately, Belkin has delayed the release until April at the earliest. In the meantime, we're thankful that HDMI is already just a one-cord affair.

UPDATE: Belkin has informed us that while the Flywire has been delayed, it should still be available "late January 2009." [Electronic House]