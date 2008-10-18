Beijing Gets Tougher On Net Cafes With Mandatory Photos

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

All internet cafes in the main 14 city districts of Beijing have been mandated to install cameras to take pics of people as they enter the store, which are they uploaded to a city-wide database under watch of the Cultural Law Enforcement Taskforce. Shop owners have apparently said that their customers don't care, but apparently an online version of the People's Daily showed 72% respondents opposing it because it violated their rights.

Even though the number of people dissatisfied with something in polls is usually higher than the actual percentage (dissatisfied people are more likely to complain), it's really interesting that that many residents think this is an infringement on their rights. I guess getting your mug on record as being a camwithher viewer is more tangible evidence of the internet crackdown than sites being blocked? [Times Online]

