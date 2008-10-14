Beer Phone Essentially Ensures Drunk Dialling

The beer phone isn't the most full-featured phone available, what with its lack of a screen making everything from texting to emailing to web surfing impossible, but it is shaped like a beer bottle. And that's more than you can say for your precious Blackberry or iPhone. Also, it's only $US12 because it's actually just a landline phone. So if you've still got a landline for some reason and also like to have normal household objects remind you of your dependence on alcohol, you really can't go wrong. [SourcingMap via ShinyShiny]