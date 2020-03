Sadly, this amazing Wall-e sculpture is a limited edition of one, and it's already spoken for—by Wall-e's own Gepetto, Pixar creative chief John Lasseter, no less. It was created especially for him by English sculptors and CNC/rapid-prototyping masters Morpheus, which probably explains the hyper-detailed interlocking pieces and general laser-like precision, which is even more apparent in this close-up shot.

How much, Lasseter? How much!? [Toys R Evil]