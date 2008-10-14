Battlestar Galactica PC Mod Can Actually Hold Colonial Vipers, Raptors

This Battlestar Galactica PC is the most impressive case mods I've seen in a long while, from the front side-loading optical drive player—located behind a laser-cut transparent BSG medallion, so you can actually see the disc spinning—to the opening side bay to see the interior of the PC to the front LCD screens to the top spacecraft carrier bay, with functioning runway lights. Or maybe I have such BSG withdrawal symptoms that I find it cool no matter how tasteless it really is. In any case, the amazing craftsmanship its undeniable, as the extra shots clearly show. Updated: found two videos on how the disc drive and the carrier bay works







The Medallion was laser cut in separate layers and pieces, then glued together. Red LEDs were added behind the bird inset to illuminate the dvd drive and provide a nice backlit effect.

The specs

• EVGA nForce 590 SLI motherboard

• AMD Athlon 64 X2 6000+ CPU

• Two EVGA GeForce 8800 GTS graphics cards in SLI

• 4GB (2x2GB) Crucial Ballistix Tracer Red DDR2 800MHz

• Cooler Master 850W modular PSU

• Pioneer slimline slot loading DVD drive

• Logitech G15 keyboard and G9 mouse

• IZ3D 22" 3D monitor

• Western Digital RaptorX 150GB HD (x2)

• Swiftech pump, blocks

• Black Ice Stealth 360 radiator

• PC Ice clear fluid

• Primoflex red tubing

• 10" LCD

• 2.5" LCD (x3)

Yeah, it's really horrible, but I really miss Starbuck. Hit the link for a detailed report and gallery. [Bit-Tech]