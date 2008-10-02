Bathroom Sink Aquarium May Not Be the Best Place to Show Off Your Fish

Why put your very expensive aquarium out in the living room where everyone can see it? That's just silly. What you should do is stick it in the backroom so you can admire it while you're sitting on the toilet or brushing your teeth. That makes much more sense! Especially for $US4,700, which is how much this ridiculous aquarium sink costs. You can open it up on either side under the soap dish, which, if it's anything like my bathroom sink, will be coated with dried soap, toothpaste and spittle just waiting to fall in and kill your poor unsuspecting aquatic life. [Home Click via Popgadget]