Baseball Bat Can Break Lego Minifig Legs

Believe it or not, there are no baseball bats in the Lego universe. Why? Probably because a minifig could use one to break another minifig's plastic cranium. And we all know that you can't use weapons in Lego's universe, much less break minifig craniums. This is why Brickarms, the dealer of All Things Violent for Lego minifigs, has released the baseball bat weapon, including a psychopath minifig posing with it for their publicity shots:

Maybe this baseball bat is what you needed to complete your video entry for the Go Miniman Go contest? Then get one as soon as possible because the end of the month deadline is quickly approaching. If you want to participate, check the contest rules here and send your video now. [Brothers Brick via Brickarms]