Bar Trek: The Next Inebriation

It's an unfortunate turn of events when Captain Kirk and Lieutenant Sulu don't get along in real life. But we'd like to believe that through the magic of t-shirts and a night out drinking with the buddies that we can solve most any of the world's problems. Bar Trekkin' celebrates the original Star Trek cast by capturing a moment in time—probably imagined—when the bridge of the Enterprise could unite in the seconds before a drunken street brawl.

Bar Trekkin' runs $US18 and is available in all sizes for men and women. [Go Ape Shirts via Defamer]