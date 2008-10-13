How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Bang & Olufsen BeoSound 5 Home Media Controller Spotted, Blurrily

Bang & Olufsen, maker of very expensive things that use electricity, looks like they might be onto something with their BeoSound 5. With album art and a relatively complex menu displayed on the screen, it would appear that the BeoSound 5 will be a pretty comprehensive (and of course, stylish) control interface for your home media system. Whether it'll play nice with your network shares and iTunes libraries or be locked down to prohibitively expensive B&O gear is a different story, but if you're considering kit like this you probably don't really mind either way. [BeoWorld via Engadget]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles