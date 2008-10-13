Bang & Olufsen BeoSound 5 Home Media Controller Spotted, Blurrily

Bang & Olufsen, maker of very expensive things that use electricity, looks like they might be onto something with their BeoSound 5. With album art and a relatively complex menu displayed on the screen, it would appear that the BeoSound 5 will be a pretty comprehensive (and of course, stylish) control interface for your home media system. Whether it'll play nice with your network shares and iTunes libraries or be locked down to prohibitively expensive B&O gear is a different story, but if you're considering kit like this you probably don't really mind either way. [BeoWorld via Engadget]