Ballmer Doesn't Think World Is Ready For Cloud Computing

Added to the list of things that Steve Ballmer and Google have polar opposite opinions on is "cloud computing," which Ballmer argues consumers don't really want. In an interview with a Brazilian news source, the Microsoft CEO contended that even the best cloud computing applications would still have to be based on some pretty great software, a.k.a. Windows.

While he does have a point—we haven't gotten to the point where cloud computing can take over traditional software—is it really as far away a possibility as he makes it seem? Microsoft already missed the internet search revolution, will it miss the next big thing too? [Portal Exame]