Ballmer Doesn't Think World Is Ready For Cloud Computing

Added to the list of things that Steve Ballmer and Google have polar opposite opinions on is "cloud computing," which Ballmer argues consumers don't really want. In an interview with a Brazilian news source, the Microsoft CEO contended that even the best cloud computing applications would still have to be based on some pretty great software, a.k.a. Windows.

While he does have a point—we haven't gotten to the point where cloud computing can take over traditional software—is it really as far away a possibility as he makes it seem? Microsoft already missed the internet search revolution, will it miss the next big thing too? [Portal Exame]

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

