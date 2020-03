If the future dashboard and GPS-assisted engine weren't incentive enough to consider picking up a Chevrolet Volt in 2010, Congress has.gifted future owners with an added bonus: a $US7,500 tax break passed as part of last week's bailout package. The credit applies to any vehicle with a battery rated at 6kWh or higher, placing it far enough in the future for the auto industry to swallow, I guess; the Prius's 1.3kWh battery doesn't qualify. [Daily Tech via Crunchgear]