Back to the Future II Jacket on eBay

We've already gotten the 2015 Nikes, and now Marty McFly's Back to the Future II jacket is for sale on eBay. It's not the actual film prop and it sadly lacks Auto Dry, but this leather recreation will have to be close enough until the world's inventors get their act together and make us the real thing. Here's a shot of it being worn by some guy who's way cooler than you:

Currently listed for $US400 on eBay, do your inner 10-year-old a favour and pick this thing up. You owe that kid big time. [eBay via OhGizmo]