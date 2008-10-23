How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Back to the Future II Jacket on eBay

We've already gotten the 2015 Nikes, and now Marty McFly's Back to the Future II jacket is for sale on eBay. It's not the actual film prop and it sadly lacks Auto Dry, but this leather recreation will have to be close enough until the world's inventors get their act together and make us the real thing. Here's a shot of it being worn by some guy who's way cooler than you:

Currently listed for $US400 on eBay, do your inner 10-year-old a favour and pick this thing up. You owe that kid big time. [eBay via OhGizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles