Axiotron Service Reincarnates Old Macbooks As Shiny New Modbook Tablets

If you're a tablet-lover like me, you've probably bemoaned the lack of Apple tablets at some point in time. Though Axiotron's Modbook looked pretty great, the nearly $US2500 it costs put it way out of my price range. But the Gods of Technology must've heard my prayers, because Axiotron's now offering a sweet deal to convert one of your existing Macbooks into a tablet. Starting at $US1300, the company will take most Core 2 Duos and work their magic, transforming your old lappie into one of the best tablets available today. Now all I need to do is convince someone to give me their last Macbook for free, and I'm set!

Axiotron Launches Modservice, New MacBook-to-Modbook Conversion Service

Innovative service enables customers to transform their existing Apple MacBook into an Axiotron Modbook.

El Segundo, CA (PRWEB) October 28, 2008 — Axiotron® today launched Axiotron Modservice™, a one-of-a-kind service exclusively performed by Axiotron Authorised Service Providers that enables Apple® MacBook® owners to transform their existing computer into an Axiotron Modbook® complete tablet Mac® solution. Order requests for Axiotron Modservice can be placed beginning today at 10 a.m. PDT at http://www.axiotron.com/modservice.

Customers taking advantage of Axiotron Modservice can get a new, full-featured Modbook for as low as $1,299.

The award-winning Modbook's state-of-the-art pen-based digitizer technology gives users drawing and writing functionality along with the ability to manipulate the Mac OS® X operating system environment without a keyboard or mouse. Through Axiotron Modservice, almost any Intel® Core™ 2 Duo-based Apple MacBook computer can be transformed into an Axiotron Modbook.

"Customers have been requesting a program like our Modservice," said Andreas E. Haas, Axiotron's CEO. "There is something intrinsically appealing about the idea of taking your computer and turning it into a new and exciting product like the Modbook."

How to Place an Order Request:

Customers can enter an order request for Axiotron Modservice at http://www.axiotron.com/modservice beginning today at 10 a.m. PDT. No payment is necessary to place an order request. Customers must provide contact information and their Apple MacBook serial number. The website has information to help customers determine if their MacBook is eligible for conversion. Most non-aluminium Intel® Core™ 2 Duo-based MacBooks are eligible.

Order requests are taken on a first come, first served basis. The first Axiotron Modservice conversions will be performed in late November.

How Modservice Works:

In the coming weeks Axiotron will announce an expansion of its U.S. service and support network with the addition of Axiotron Authorised Service Providers who have been trained to be the exclusive providers of Modservice.

Axiotron will forward Modservice order requests to the Axiotron Authorised Service Provider closest to the customer that has openings available to perform the service. This designated service provider will contact customers to verify eligibility of their MacBook, arrange payment and set a service performance date. Customers can also request upgrades to their MacBook base system such as more memory and larger hard drives. Customers with MacBooks running Mac OS X version 10.4 ("Tiger") or earlier will be required to purchase an operating system licence for Mac OS X version 10.5 ("Leopard").

Customers are responsible for transporting or shipping their Apple MacBook to their designated service provider, who will provide any necessary shipping instructions. A charge applies for outbound shipping of the completed Modbook if required. Since Axiotron Authorised Service Providers have retail locations, in-store drop-off and pick-up are available.

Every Axiotron Modbook comes with a one-year limited hardware warranty that applies to the Modbook's Axiotron components. Additional warranty options for Modservice will be announced soon.

For more information about Axiotron Modservice and to initiate an order request for the service, customers can visit http://www.axiotron.com/modservice.

About Axiotron:

A high-tech solution hardware manufacturing company and an Apple Premier Developer, Axiotron produces the Modbook, the one and only tablet Mac solution. Following its unique vision of Customising Your World™, Axiotron is dedicated to becoming a leading high-tech innovator through the conception and development of intriguing digital lifestyle products. In addition, Axiotron offers its product development expertise to companies in need of custom hardware solutions. Founded in January 2005, Axiotron is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AXO) in Toronto, Canada, with headquarters in El Segundo, California.

Axiotron, Modbook, Modservice and Customising Your World are trademarks or registered trademarks of Axiotron, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Apple, Mac, Mac OS and MacBook are trademarks or registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Intel Core are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

This news release is based on current expectations and contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and the respective actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties about Axiotron's business are more fully discussed in Axiotron's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at SEDAR. Axiotron assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements.

###

Axiotron Corp.

Mark Perlstein

(310) 426-2674