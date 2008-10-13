Awesome F-35B Video Shows US Marines Already Have Transformers

While we have seen glimpses of how the F-35B—the short take-off vertical landing variant of the F-35 Lightning II—works, here's an amazingly detailed video showing its transforming capabilities in flight, which was posted anonymously in YouTube last week. According to Flight Global, this sophisticated war machine—which is now in its testing phase—won't see real action any time soon, as its engine is getting redesigned turbine blades. [Flight Global]