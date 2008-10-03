How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Aviation Adventurer Steve Fossett's Aeroplane Wreckage Found

After a hiker found some of Fossett's ID documents in eastern California while on a trail in the Sierra Nevadas, a search team has found what looks to be the wreckage of the record-breaking pilot's single-engine Bellanca plane. Fossett, who became the first person to fly solo around the world in a balloon among other feats, took off for a quick leisure flight in September of last year and never came back. He was declared legally deceased in February by his family, and now, finally a bit more closure. [Reuters]

