How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Australian University to Create Real Life Town of 'Eureka'

Eureka happens to be one of my favourite shows on TV, and the fact that the University of Queensland plans to build a nerd nest similar to the fictional stronghold makes me very happy. Especially since they're not tied up with that meddling Department of Defence. The "multibillion-dollar brain city" on the western outskirts of Brisbane will be dedicated to science and technology, house about 10,000 people, and feature with the hopes that 4,500 of those residents will be some of the world's best scientists.

The project is still in the proposal stage, as the university is still entertaining bids, and they expect the project to take up to 15 years to complete. And speaking of residents, while he may not be one of the brightest, I'd like to endorse Jack Carter for town sheriff. [Courier Mail via Slashdot]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
hybrids jalopnik porsche porsche-911 porsche-911-hybrid

A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare

Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles