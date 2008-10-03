Aussie Ladies Love The Gaming

So why is it that the stereotype for gamers is a lonely nerd? Apparently over a third of Australian gamers are members of the fairer sex, at least according to a study by Roy Morgan commissioned by Microsoft.

Unfortunately, the study didn't go into detail on where the best games to meet women were, but it did say that 44 percent of respondents were aged between 14 and 24. It also said that the majority of these female gamers play less than once a month, so don't expect to form an ongoing, meaningful relationship too easily.

The other important thing to note is that the average income for women gamers is $76,300. Which means, should you be lucky enough to find and woo one of these wonderful creatures, you'll be set for life.

[News.com.au]