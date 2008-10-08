Asus S101 Looks Thin and Pretty In Real Life, Too

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

While I thought the Asus S101 (or generic Macbook Air, as I'm pretty much insisting on inaccurately calling it from now to eternity) looked great in its CG mockup, these new, real photos reveal the truth: The Asus S101 won't quite fool anyone into thinking you're using a some $US2,000 computer, but at 17.8mm thick, it's definitely svelte enough to keep things interesting:


Yeah, I'm kind of feeling Asus again. Though, is a $US699 starting price too much for this little machine? (Answer: probably not, since only 1,000 will be available in the US at launch.) [Engadget China via Engadget]

