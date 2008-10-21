Asus Releases New 16:9 Computer Monitor With Integrated Webcam

In what is an increasingly popular trend, Asus has announced they'll be releasing new 24-inch, 16:9 monitors for the holiday season. Equipped with a 1920x1080 resolution, 20000:1 contrast ratio, 1.3 MP webcam and HDMI-in, the VK246H will appeal to those who want to use the monitor with both computers and home theatre components.

Asus also plans to release a 25.5-inch monitor with a 16:10 contrast ratio and component inputs, but otherwise the specs remain the same. Both monitors are also available without the webcam. Despite the announcement, Asus has yet to release pricing or specific availability, only saying it will be available in the latter half of October.

ASUS Unveils Personal Entertainment LCD Monitors that Deliver Splendidly Vivid Colors

VK266H, VW266H, VK246H and VW246H with Splendid™ Video Intelligence Technology Offer Unparalleled Colour Fidelity for Utmost Visual Realism

Taipei, Taiwan, October 17, 2008 - Cognisant that the brilliant reproduction of colours is the key to believability and immersion during movie watching and gaming, ASUS today launched the VK266H and VW266H widescreen (16:10 aspect ratio) LCD monitors which support 1920x1200 high resolution, Full HD 1080p video playback via an HDMI input, a high 20000:1 contrast ratio, 2 ms (gray-to-grey) response time and ASUS' exclusive Splendid™ Video Intelligence Technology. Splendid™ utilizes a colour engine that analyzes the properties of video content being played back and automatically optimizes image quality for the best visual results in any usage scenario—ultimately making for a vastly improved personal entertainment experience. In keeping with ASUS' recent drive to integrate video conferencing features into its monitors, the ASUS VK266H is also equipped with a rotatable 2.0 megapixel webcam with Smart EV (Exposure Value) Control technology to enable high quality and convenient real-time video communications under different lighting conditions.

Splendid™ Video Intelligence Technology

Underpinning the ASUS VK266H and VW266H's stunning visual performance is the exclusive Splendid™ Video Intelligence Technology which adjusts the displays' parameters to ensure the best possible colour and image reproduction based on the nature of the user's current task. Its colour engine analyzes the properties of video content being played back and optimizes image quality for the best visual results. Users can experience this brilliant technology in all ASUS LCD monitors.

Splendid™ features five video preset modes (Theater, Game, Scenery, Night View and Standard) and three skin tone selections (Natural, Reddish and Yellowish) to enable users to further fine-tune the monitors to achieve specific results. Theatre mode, for example, enhances the contrast and colour saturation of video content to deliver a cinematic experience. Game mode adaptively brings up the dark areas of in-game scenes, enabling users to see creatures cloaked in shadow. Scenery mode increases the brightness range, introduces more contrast gradations and selectively tweaks the colour saturation of key elements such as blue skies and green fields to make for more captivating land and seascapes. Night View mode smartly highlights the details in dark scenes, capturing the beauty of night footage in crisp and vibrant fashion. These five video preset modes are conveniently selectable via hotkeys, enabling users to instantly effect changes to their display settings according to their preferences.

A Host of Industry-leading Image Processing Technologies

In addition to Splendid™, the ASUS VK266H and VW266H incorporate a host of advanced image processing technologies that further bolster their performance. These include Trace Free technology that delivers a 2 ms (gray-to-grey) quick response time to eliminate image ghosting, ASUS Smart Contrast Ratio (ASCR) technology that amplifies the contrast ratio to an astounding 20000:1, and Aspect Control technology that enables the playback of 4:3 images without distortion. Moreover, the VK266H and VW266H both incorporate DCDi technology which improves the image quality of fast motion footage through deinterlacing and anti-aliasing.

Full HD LCD Monitor Lineup to Be Completed in Latter Half of October 2008

In the latter half of October 2008, two 24" widescreen models will join the VK266H and VW266H, namely the VK246H and VW246H—the former of which features an integrated 1.3 megapixel webcam. All four models boast an HDMI interface, enabling the delivery of multichannel audio and uncompressed digital video through a single cable for Full HD 1080p quality—perfect for high definition movie playback and gaming. Having an HDMI input also ensures convenient connectivity with other home entertainment devices, such as Blu-ray Disc players and game consoles. In addition, the VK266H and VW266H feature a Component video input (YPbPr) and a S/PDIF digital audio output for more multimedia connectivity options. All four monitors are equipped with stereo speakers that are capable of delivering remarkable audio quality for games, movies and music.

The latter half of 2008 will also see the launch of a new series of 16:9 HD/Full HD monitors, completing ASUS' Full HD LCD monitor lineup for 2008. For more information, visit www.asus.com.