Ten million iterations of the Eee PC later, there are signs Asus might be returning the thoroughly molested brand its simpler, cheaper notebook roots. EeePCNews.de has shots of what they think is the new $US300 Eee PC 701SDX. This seven-inch Eee isn't a whole lot different from past models, it's just got a slightly updated chassis and dumps the integrated webcam to cut costs. Which we can live without on a $US300 netbook—we're happy just see an actually cheap notebook again. [Laptop Mag]