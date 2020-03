Asus has not so surprisingly decided to recall the Eee Box B202 mini PCs infested with the W32/Usbalex worm in Japan. The virus-y boxes are confined to the land of Gojira, since it was only on Eee PCs tailored for the Japanese market. The numbers in play are pretty sad, actually: Asus built a wimpy 4,500 boxes for Japan and only sold 300, so the damage is limited to a few unlucky saps, who will never buy Asus again. [Inquirer]